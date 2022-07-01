Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EPZM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,522,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 24.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,450,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,248 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 90.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 23.5% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

