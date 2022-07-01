Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 1st (AAU, ADMP, ALVO, BCLI, BFLBY, BLIN, BLTE, CASI, CERT, CLBS)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE). They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

