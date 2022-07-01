Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 1st (AAU, ADMP, ALVO, BCLI, BFLBY, BLIN, BLTE, CASI, CERT, CLBS)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE). They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

