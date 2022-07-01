Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

