Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.89 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $62.89 million and approximately $993,618.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00010126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,402.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.50 or 0.05496675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00265473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00587396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00075726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00524630 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

