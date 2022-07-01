ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.77

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 1856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

ESAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESAB stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of ESAB as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESAB Company Profile (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

