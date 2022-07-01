Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Escalon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

