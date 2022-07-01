Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Escalon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

About Escalon Medical (Get Rating)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

