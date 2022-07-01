Essex LLC Has $296,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Essex LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

