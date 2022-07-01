Essex LLC Increases Holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned about 0.14% of Annovis Bio worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 906.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth $3,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

