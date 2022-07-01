Etherland (ELAND) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Etherland (ELAND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Etherland has a market capitalization of $144,863.10 and approximately $74.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherland has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Etherland Profile

ELAND is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

