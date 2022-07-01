Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a mkt outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $73.21 on Monday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.94.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Etsy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.