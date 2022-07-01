Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $203.75

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.75 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.26). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.26), with a volume of 10,985 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.79 million and a P/E ratio of 968.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($211,004.78).

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

