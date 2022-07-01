Evercore ISI Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $150.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.20.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
