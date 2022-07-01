Evercore ISI Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $150.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.20.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

