EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Trading Down 18%

Shares of EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) were down 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.41 and last traded at 2.41. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVGIF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of EverGen Infrastructure from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverGen Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.69.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It owns and operates the NZWA project, a food, green, and agricultural waste commercial composting facility located in Abbotsford; SSS project, an organic waste commercial composting facility located in Pemberton; and FVB project, a biogas production facility located in Abbotsford of British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.