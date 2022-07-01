Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $39.39

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.39, but opened at $40.40. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 12,192 shares.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 481,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

