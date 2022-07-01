ExclusiveCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $295.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $134,861.35 and approximately $295.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

