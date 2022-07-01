Exeedme (XED) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Exeedme (XED) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $198,263.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.02203768 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00189108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015980 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

