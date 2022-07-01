Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lowered by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 148,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,688. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

