F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Trimmed by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in F5 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of F5 by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in F5 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $905,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. 4,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,504. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.38. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.47 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.