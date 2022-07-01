Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 5.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.55. 115,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,637,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Farfetch by 1,588.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

