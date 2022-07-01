FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.
Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FB Financial by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
