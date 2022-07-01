FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FB Financial by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.