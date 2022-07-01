FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

FDX stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

