FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.50-$24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.