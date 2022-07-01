Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $47,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. 49,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.