Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,259,000 after buying an additional 51,447 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.60 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.