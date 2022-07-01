Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Up 325.0% in June

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FACA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FACA remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,061. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

