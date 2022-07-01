Filecash Market Cap Hits $153,578.81 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Filecash has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $153,578.81 and approximately $496,148.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 411.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.76 or 0.10029548 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00187736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

