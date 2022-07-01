Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in June

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of FTGFF remained flat at $$1.62 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

