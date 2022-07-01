First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 60,045 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) by 283.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,045 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPLE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000.

TPLE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

