First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. 1,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,655. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.