First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 990.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 318,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,046,139. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

