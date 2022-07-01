First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,326. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

