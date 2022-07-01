First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 1,020.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 336,106 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,397. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.