First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,705. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

