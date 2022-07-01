First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,497 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 28,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.