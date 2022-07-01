First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 21,969 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,969 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.
VUG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,832. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.27.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
