First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $6.85 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

IYE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

