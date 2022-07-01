First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

