First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.