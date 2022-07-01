First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 63.9% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,735. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.