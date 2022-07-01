First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.
NASDAQ FCEF opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26.
