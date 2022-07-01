First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.86. 141,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 118,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

