First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Down 63.6% in June

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FKU opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

