First United Co. (FUNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 1st

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

First United has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First United to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get First United alerts:

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Equities analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.