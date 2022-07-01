FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 165

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 125.86 ($1.54).

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.56) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.54. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The company has a market cap of £956.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

