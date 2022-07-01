Flamingo (FLM) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 110.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.87 or 0.03605157 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00180616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

