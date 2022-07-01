Flux (FLUX) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,507,117 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

