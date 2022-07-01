Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

FWONK opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $4,237,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

