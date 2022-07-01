Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Up 125.7% in June

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSSI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

