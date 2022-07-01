Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.31. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1,148 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:FWP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.