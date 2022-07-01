Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.31. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 1,148 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWP)
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
