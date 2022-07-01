Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FXTGY stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

